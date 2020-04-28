Actor Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, is admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to a colon infection. The 53-year-old actor is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

"Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon," said a statement issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

The actor has been ailing for the last two years, ever since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan even travelled to London for the treatment and has been under medical attention since then.

Irrfan also lost his mother Saeeda Begum on Saturday. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not go to Jaipur where she was staying and reportedly paid his last respect through a video call.

On the work front, Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls. Eventually, the film premiered on Amazon Prime.



(With inputs from IANS)