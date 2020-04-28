Karan Johar has been entertaining fans with videos of his kids Roohi and Yash during the lockdown. In a departure from the usual content, the filmmaker uploaded a video of the song Main Shayar Toh Nahi from the film Bobby. where he had used a face mapping technology to replace Rishi Kapoor's face with his own likeness.

He shared the video with the caption: “The Magic of Face mapping… Raj Kapoor was one of my all-time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all-time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I’d like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar.”

Within no time, the Instagram entry exploded with reactions in the comment section. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahni left a clapping emoji in the comments. Dino Morea wrote, “Brilliant stuff… wahhh, what next??”

Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira quipped, “See your father always knew about your talent and looks! You should have listened to him(sic.)” “Woahhhh…that’s amaze,” commented Pooja Hegde.

The 1973 movie starred Rishi, Dimple Kapadia, Prem Nath, Durga Khote, Pran, Sonia Sahni, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra and Farida Jalal. It went on to become a superhit.