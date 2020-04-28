A petition demands to uninstall WhatsApp from Big B and Anand Mahindra's Phone

Leaving everyone surprised, an online petition has been asking Mark Zuckerberg to disable WhatsApp for two prominent personalities from India, Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Mahindra.

"A megastar and a renowned industrialist are falling prey to fake news & bizarre content being fed to them via Whatsapp. We need to restore the dignity of two gentlemen. Through this petition we are requesting Mark Zuckerberg to disable Whatsapp on their numbers," reads the petition on Change.org.

Created by Twitter user @RoflGandhi_, the petition has already been signed by over 2100 people.

Uninstall Whatsapp from Amitabh Bachchan & Anand Mahindra's Phone - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/UEekUY9ZgY via @ChangeOrg_India — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) April 26, 2020

But what led to such a demand?

Amitabh Bachchan, an active Twitter user, has reportedly been called out several times for sharing misinformation. Earlier this month, the 77-year-old superstar was criticised for retweeting a post that falsely showed an illuminated India on the world map.

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

Last month, he was also reportedly called out for a tweet which claimed that the vibrations from clapping and blowing conch shells (as part of the Janata curfew) would destroy coronavirus' potency as it was Amavasya.

Meanwhile, businessman Anand Mahindra was recently criticised for sharing a photo that showed two people using green leaves to cover their faces amid the ongoing pandemic. Netizens were quick to point out how the said picture was insensitive, following which he deleted it.

You’re right, I can see how my tweet appeared insensitive to the inequity of the situation. I’ve deleted it. https://t.co/YL2Ucqrc9e — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2020

It is also important to note that this petition has come at a time when Facebook-owned WhatsApp tightened message forwarding limits at the beginning of the month in a bid to curb the flow of misinformation in COVID-19 times.