Actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital due to a colon infection, breathed his last today morning.



Referring to his note that Irrfan wrote in 2018 while opening about his fight with cancer, the official statement issued on behalf of the actor and his family reads:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”."



The 54-year-old actor National award-winning actor was considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema for his versatile and natural acting and films like Life in a... Metro, Haider, Piku and Paan Singh Tomar are a testament to the same.



The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour two years ago and has been under medical attention for the same. He was also mourning the loss of his mother, Saeeda Begum, who breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur.



Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls, which eventually premiered on Hotstar.