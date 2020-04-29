After breathing his last on Wednesday morning, actor Irrfan Khan was laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova burial ground at 3 pm on the same day.

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova Kabristan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," an official statement from his spokesperson said.

A recipient of several awards, including a National Award and a Padma Shri, the 53-year-old was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Indian PM Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kamal Haasan among several others took to social media to express their grief over Irrfan Khan's untimely demise.



