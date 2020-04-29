The untimely demise of Irrfan Khan has left everybody shocked. The 53-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and breathed his last today morning.



Actress Priyanka Chora, who had worked with Irrfan in black comedy 7 Khoon Maaf, took to Twitter to express her grief.



Calling him an inspiration, the actress wrote, "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family."



