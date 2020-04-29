Actress Radhika Madan, who played the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter Tarika Bansal in recently released Angrezi Medium, is falling short of words to describe her feelings at the sudden demise of the 53-year-old actor.



"I don't know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one of the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan," says the actress and adds, "I am just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace."

Poster of Angrezi Medium

Presenting a beautiful bond between a father and a daughter, the duo brought to the screen an adventurous story of a single father who is set to fulfil his daughter's dream to study in London. Angrezi Medium was also the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls. It ran in theatres for just a day and eventually premiered on Hotstar.



Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital with a colon infection. The actor breathed his last today morning, leaving everybody shocked at his untimely demise.