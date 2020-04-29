Actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital due to a colon infection, breathed his last today morning.

Referring to his note that Irrfan wrote in 2018 while opening about his fight with cancer, the official statement issued on behalf of the actor and his family reads:

'I trust, I have surrendered;' These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.'

Sandalwood celebrities too have expressed their condolences. Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, "@irrfank One of the finest actors, one cannot get over some of his great films like Lunchbox, Life of Pi. May his soul RIP."

Filmmaker Pavan Wadeyar too expressed his shock and tweeted, "Really a sad news. Can't belive that the wonderful actor Irrfan Khan is no more. Rest in peace (sic)."

Actress Ragini Dwivedi posted an Instagram story remembering the late actor.

While actress Samyuktha Hornad, posted lines from the song Dheere Chalna Hai Mushkil, from the film Piku, and tweeted, "#IrrfanKhan om shanti. An actor extraordinaire! Sir, you will live on with your incredible body of work! Thank you. hum chale bahaaron mein gungunaati raahon mein dhadkanein bhi tez hain ab kya karein waqt hai to jeene de dard hai to seene de... (sic).