After fighting a two-year-long battle with Leukaemia, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today morning at 8:45 am in a hospital in Mumbai.



In a statement issued by his family, the actor remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.



"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with Leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," reads the message from Rishi Kapoor's family.



Stating that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears, the message further reads, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."



Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. His wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.