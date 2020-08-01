'On behalf of the players I send you our best wishes': Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta writes to Abhishek Bachchan

Everyone loves receiving personalised notes from people you adore, more so when you are in hospital and recovering. Actor Abhishek Bachchan was that lucky someone.

The actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, along with his father and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, received a very special letter that 'made his week'. It was a letter from Cesar Azpilicueta, captain of the Premier League club Chelsea.

The letter addressed to Abhishek Bachchan, who is a known football fan and read, "Dear Abhishek, We heard you aren't very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best. I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times. On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes."

Sharing the letter on his Instagram profile on Saturday, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "This made my week. Thank you so much Chelsea FC." Referring to the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal, which will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea."

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 and have been undergoing treatment since.