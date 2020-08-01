The latest post by Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, once again puts a question mark on whether the actor actually committed suicide as showed his post-mortem report or if there was a foul means involved.

Her post from Friday evening shows a whiteboard where Sushant had chalked out plans for his daily regime till June 29, suggesting he was actually planning ahead in life.

The list includes his plans to practice transcendental meditation daily from June 29. Other plans included making his own bed, reading books, learning guitar to name a few.

"Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," Shweta wrote on social media.