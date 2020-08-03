It's Raksha Bandhan and actor Abhishek Bachchan who is admitted in the hospital, and is getting treated for COVID-19, has wished his sister Shweta, and cousins Naina, Namrata and Nilima, by sharing a throwback black-and-white photograph from his childhood,

In the picture, Abhishek is seen having a Rakhi feast, together with his sisters sitting on the floor. He captioned this throwback picture, saying, "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don't kill me for posting this photo. @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan @namritabachchan Nilima," Abhishek captioned the photo on his verified Instagram account.







The actor, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai after being tested positive for COVID-19 in July. On Sunday Big B was discharged but Abhishek continues to be in the hospital.



Sharing the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing negative, Bachchan Jr had tweeted on Sunday, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain COVID-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."