On the occasion of Rakhi, actor Akshay Kumar dropped the poster of his next release Raksha Bandhan on social media. The film directed by Aanand L Rai‬ and written by Himanshu Sharma is slated to release on November 5 2021.

Talking about the film in the caption Akshay wrote: "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters."

Akshay dedicated the film to his sister Alka Hiranandani, who has also produced the film. The actor further thanked director Rai for 'bringing him one of the most special films of his life.'