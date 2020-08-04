Wishing legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar on his birthday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted an old video of him singing one of his popular songs.

The 35-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram with him singing the popular romantic number O Mere Dil Ke Chain from the film Mere Jeevan Sathi (1990) starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja.

Screenshot of the video posted on Instagram

Giving me information about the video in which he is jamming with pianist, Akshay Varma, the Chandigarh-born actor says, “The video was shot in 2018, Krakow, Poland. We were shooting the climax of Andhadhun and Akshay Varma and I jammed between shoots, as usual.”

Kishore Kumar was born today in 1929 and has played the role of an actor, music director, lyricist, writer, director, producer and screenwriter with elan. He died on October 13, 1987.