Soha Ali Khan posts old pic with Saif on Rakshabandhan, netizens think it's Sara and Ibrahim
On Rakshabandhan, actress Soha Ali Khan posted an old picture of herself with brother Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.
"There's no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don't know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai #throwback," she captioned the vintage photo where she and Saif can be seen posing in front of a car.
But, a large number of followers mistook the duo in the photo to be Saif's children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
"I thought that is Ibrahim," a user wrote. "Omg, I didn't realise that it's you until I saw who has posted it! I thought it was Sara n Ibrahim," said another. A third user said: "I thought that is Ibrahim and Sara".