On Rakshabandhan, actress Soha Ali Khan posted an old picture of herself with brother Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

"There's no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don't know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai #throwback," she captioned the vintage photo where she and Saif can be seen posing in front of a car.

But, a large number of followers mistook the duo in the photo to be Saif's children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.



"I thought that is Ibrahim," a user wrote. "Omg, I didn't realise that it's you until I saw who has posted it! I thought it was Sara n Ibrahim," said another. A third user said: "I thought that is Ibrahim and Sara".