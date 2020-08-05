Playback veteran SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested Covid-19 positive. The singer issued a video from the hospital on Wednesday to confirm the news.



In the video, he revealed that he had a fever, a cold and chest congestion, and wanted to get tested for the disease. The reports were positive, and doctors recommended him to follow home quarantine. Instead of going back home, he admitted himself to the hospital, keeping in mind the safety of his family members.



"No one needs to worry about me and please don't call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home," Balasubramaniam, 74, said in the video, which is doing the rounds on Twitter.



Balasubramaniam has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. He has been honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.



In Bollywood, he shot to fame with his songs in Ek Duuje Ke Liye. In the nineties, he was popular as Salman Khan's voice, having belted out several hits in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Humn Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Patthar Ke Phool, among many others.