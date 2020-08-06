Television actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. The actor, who was known for his role in TV serials Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, was found hanging at his residence in Malad West. He was 44.



According to reports, the actor was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling on Wednesday night. His body was recovered by a night watchman who alerted the residents of the society and subsequently police was informed. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and the body has been sent for autopsy, reported a daily.



Based on the condition of the body, the police suspects that the actor died two days ago. Meanwhile, no suicide note was discovered by the police at his apartment.