Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide, may not appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials, indicated her lawyers on Friday.



"Rhea Chakraborty has requested a postponement of recording her statement till the Supreme Court hearing," said one of her lawyers. The apex court is expected to hear Rhea's plea next week. The actress has sought a transfer of the Bihar Police probe to Mumbai Police.

Rhea's name figures in FIRs lodged by both the Patna Police and the CBI. Sushant's case has been handed over to the CBI and also the ECIR of the Enforcement Directorate, after much wrangling between the Mumbai Police and Sushant's home state police.



The 34-year-old actor passed away on June 14, and his father lodged the first FIR in the case against Rhea and six others on July 25 at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.



Sushant's family has also accused Rhea of swindling large sums of money from his bank accounts. The ED reaction to her request is not yet available.

