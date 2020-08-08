It's Fahadh Faasil's birthday and we can't get enough of the talented actor who has given us memorable films such as Diamond Necklace, 22 Female Kottayam and Kumbalangi Nights.

Fahadh turns 37 today, and we take a look at five reasons that make him not just the superstar that he is but also an adorable icon.

Impressive comeback: Fahadh was launched by his father filmmaker Fazil in the romantic film Kaiyethum Doorath, however, the actor took a gap of nearly a decade and made a comeback with the anthology film Kerala Cafe. He followed up this film with Chaappa Kurishu, 22 Female Kottayam and Diamond Necklace in which he proved his acting prowess. The actor continues to impress audience with his range of roles.

Comedy to romance: Whether it was the romantic role in Annayum Rasoolum, the serious husband's character in Bangalore Days or as the motivational speaker in the satire Trance, Fahadh aces every role with his acting chops.

Doting husband: Fahadh is married to Nazriya Nazim who was his co-actor in the film Bangalore Days. Fahadh and Nazriya appear as the epitome of the ideal couple. Their adorable pictures shared on social media shared by their fans on most occasions, keep giving couple goals.

Special appearances: The actor is the most-sought after to play lead roles in Malayalam cinema. However, even if it is a guest appearance or a small role, Fahadh's performance leaves a mark on the audience. For instance, in the 2019 movie, Kumbalangi Nights, though he played a small role as a chauvinistic and control-freak husband, Fahadh owned the film with his performance in the climax.

Shanu for family: When he is with family, Fahadh is completely a family man and not the superstar that he is. Fondly called Shanu by his wife, Nazriya, his parents and other members, the actor as per reports spends a lot of time with them when not working.