The pandemic, natural disasters like the floods, the Beirut blast and the airplane crash in Kerala may be causing anxiety and depression in many people. But they aren't rare case, many people are dealing with different levels of depression, and former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama revealed she too is dealing with "low-grade depression."

She said she is dealing with this "low-grade depression" because of the pandemic, racial injustice and the "hypocrisy" of the Trump administration. Michelle Obama made these comments on her eponymous podcast when she was interviewing US journalist Michele Norris, as per reports.

She said, "These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually. I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting."

The former US First Lady also added that it is exhausting to wake up to the news of, "what we're seeing in terms of, the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country, since its birth. I have to say, that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to, yet another, story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or, falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And, and it, it has led to a weight, that I haven't felt in my life, in, in a while."

Listen to the podcast on Spotify.com