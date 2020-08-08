Mumbai (IANS): Fudge, the pet black labrador of Sushant Singh Rajput, still waits for his master.



In a video the late actor's niece Mallika has shared on her verified Instagram account, we see Fudge looking longingly at the door, almost as if he is waiting for Sushant to enter the room.



"He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens," Sushant's niece captioned the video on Thursday.



The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. Soon after his death, people became curious about what would happen to the dog.



Putting end to all speculation, Mallika announced on social media about a week ago that she would take care of the dog along with her Nanaji (Sushant's father KK Singh).



"Because everyone is worried: Fudge is alive and well and is with nanaji and I. We intend to keep this boy forever. The concern towards him is very touching. I promise to take very good care of him," Mallika had shared in an Instagram post about a week ago.

