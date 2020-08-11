Noted Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday afternoon after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Noted Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening. He was 70.

Earlier in the day, he had also tweeted to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted in a hospital in Indore.



"After displaying initial symptoms of Covid, I underwent a corona test yesterday and have tested positive. I am admitted to Aurobindo hospital. Pray for me so that I can defeat this disease at the earliest. One more request, please don't call me or my family at home. You will keep getting my updates on Facebook and Twitter," read his tweet.

Indori was a painter, Urdu Professor and poet. He taught Urdu literature at Indore University before foraying into Bollywood as a lyricist.



Among the many memorable verses he created for Hindi films are Neend Churayi Meri and Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili. He has also authored books like Do Kadam Aur Sahi, Maujood, Chand Pagal Hai, Mere Baad, and Naraz.



Many took to social media to mourn his demise:





How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori saab?



His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language.



He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 11, 2020

You were truly a legend Rahat Indori ji. You will be sorely missed but your poetry is immortal. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mNkhzPk9ge — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 11, 2020