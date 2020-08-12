He's not just a playback singer, Nakul Abhyankar is also known for composing music for popular films such as Rishabapriya, Unarvu and Kannad Gothilla. Now, Nakul has been roped in to compose music for the web series Humble Politician Nograj. “We have just finished the first two episodes. This is my first time composing for a web series,” says Nakul, who was initially approached to compose for the film but it didn’t work out. However, when they reached out to him again for the series, he took up the offer immediately. He says, he really liked the film and didn’t want to let go of the opportunity.

“It’s quite a different process to make music for a series, compared to a film. Initially, I spent 10 days working on tunes for every character, because unlike in films where it’s on a situation, I had to work on the themes that drive every character,” explains Nakul. As every role in Humble Politician Nograj has a comic edge to it, Nakul had to create tunes that suited each of their attributes. “It’s like every episode is a film, and the music has to be engaging enough to prod people to watch further,” says Nakul who was mentored at AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory and is primarily trained in Hindustani classical music.

“When I listen to my earlier music, I know the difference. The intent was right but I didn’t have the knack to beautify the composition. My music vocabulary was limited I guess. But now, my understanding of music has evolved,” he says candidly. Nakul has also lent his voice to Tamil music director Anirudh’s new song Chellamma from the upcoming film Doctor and has also sung with Shreya Ghoshal in Thumbi Thullal, a song from the upcoming Tamil film Cobra, composed by AR Rahman.