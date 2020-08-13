Ever since the food delivery service Zomato introduced the 'period leave' policy for its women employees, there has been a social media debate on the issue. Women are divided on the topic and expressing their reasons.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna too has reacted to the debate raging on social media. Emphasising on #EqualNotIdentical, Twinkle wrote on Instagram: "Are we really saying we can't give women leave or the prospect of working from home for that one day? My opinion of gritting our teeth and bearing it, fighting our biology so we can say we are as good as men has changed over time. We are equal, not identical #EqualNotIdentical." Some of Twinkle's followers agreed with her and comments such as 'So true' and 'Well said,' were posted.

Twinkle who is currently spending time with her family in the UK, where her husband Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film, BellBottom, posted this on Wednesday.

Zomato announced that all its women employees, including transgender people, can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year.

