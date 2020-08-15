Calling Mahesh Bhatt a mouthpiece of Bollywood mafia, Rabia Khan, mother of late actress Jiah Khan, said that the filmmaker had once threatened her.



"At my daughter's funeral, Mahesh came to me and said that Jiah was depressed. I said, 'Excuse me sir. She was never depressed.' He told me, 'Tum chup ho jaao varna tumhe bhi injection deke sula denge' (You shut up, else you too will be put to sleep with an injection)," Rabia told a news channel.



Jiah was found dead at her Mumbai residence in June 2013. Her family accused Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah's then-boyfriend, for her death. But even after seven years, the case hasn't been settled yet.



When asked about Jiah being declared depressed, Rabia asked, "Who said it except Mahesh Bhatt?



Earlier in June, a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mahesh Bhatt tweeted the following: "This monumental tragedy that has hit the nation hard with the passing of Sushant screams out just one message. When it comes to the area of mental health we are not equipped to deal with the storm that will erupt right from the ground beneath our feet."



Commenting on filmmaker's comments on Sushant's mental health, Rabia added, "He is a mouthpiece of Bollywood mafia. He knows nothing. He is so pathetic that I have no words to express. He was intimidating when my daughter worked for him at the age of 16. He told me to leave her alone. How could I leave her alone? I will speak for justice. I will tell the world what these people are."



Rabia is among the people who have been asking for CBI probe into the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case.