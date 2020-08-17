Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat's condition is critical and he has been put on ventilator support, informed actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday afternoon.



“Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him,” tweeted Riteish.



Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Known for directing Hindi films like Drishyam, Madaari and Force and critically acclaimed Marathi films like Dombivali Fast and Lai Bhaari, Nishikant hasn’t been doing well since some time now. The 50-year-old filmmaker was admitted to a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31 with jaundice and abdominal distention. He was subsequently diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections.

“He is in the Intensive Care Unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of gastroenterologists, hepatologist, critical care and others,” the hospital had issued a statement last week.

We wish him a speedy recovery.