Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat breathed his last on Monday evening. He was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years.

The 50-year-old director, known for films like Drishyam, Force and Madaari, was admitted to a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue.



“It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr Kamat showed an improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness," reads an official statement issued by AIG Hospitals.







Kamat was then shifted to the ICU and despite maximum efforts from hepatologist, gastroenterologists, and other specialities, his condition deteriorated, eventually leading to multiple organ failure.

"Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs, he succumbed to his illness,” states the statement.



Kamat has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like Dombivali Fast and Lai Bhaari.



Riteish Deshmukh, who had made his Marathi debut with Kamat's Lai Bhaari in 2014, took to Twitter to bid goodbye to his friend.



I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Actor and producer Ajay Devgn who had worked with Kamat in Drishyam wrote, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."