Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra confirmed on Monday night that her memoir is ready in print.

"Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandom," tweeted the actress.



In an interview with INDULGE last year, Priyanka shared that memoirs will encapsulate her journey of 20 years in the entertainment industry.



"I am writing a book. It is a memoir titled Unfinished and it is still unfinished (laughs), but I am hoping that it will be finished by next year. It recaps my journey from when I was a baby to now. I am hoping that it will be my gift and commemoration of my journey so far," she told INDULGE when asked about her plans to celebrate two decades of winning the Miss World title.



On social media, the actress also shared how her memoir was a result of introspection and reflection into her life. "Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life," she wrote in a tweet on August 11.