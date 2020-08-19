Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has once again come forward to help people in need. The actor has donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam, where lakhs of people are reeling under the impact of the deluge.



The northeastern state has witnessed a devastating flood this year as well and so far, it has killed 113 people in 22 districts.



Acknowledging the generosity of the actor, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "Thank you Akshay Kumarji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during the periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena."



Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.