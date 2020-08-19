It’s now been over a year since one of the most divisive finales in TV history — the Game Of Thrones series came to an end. Now, days after Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister, said he had considered signing a petition to remake the polarising final season, his on-screen dad also weighed in.

In an interview, Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister in the first four seasons of the hit fantasy drama, revealed that he remained a Game Of Thrones fan long after his character was killed off, but was less than impressed with how the show ended

“Well if there was a petition, I would sign it,” he explained. “I mean, I saw it. I continued to watch the whole series even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory. Because I just thought it’s a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people.”

He continued: “I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”

However, the Bafta-nominated actor went on to add, "I think David and Dan raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing. They are phenomenal."