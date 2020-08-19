The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.



Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.



The top court noted that the Mumbai Police has registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it have limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full-fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI.



The top ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Rajput's death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court order came on a plea by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.



The apex court emphasized that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.



The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.

Reacting to the news, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted:

"SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers."

Ankita took to social media to express her happiness at the decision of the apex court. The actress feels, a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Sushant's death will be the first step to justice.



"Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice," Ankita Lokhande posted.