Bollywood actor Salman Khan was reportedly on the radar of a sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which holds a grudge against the actor for his involvement in the killing of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998.

As per the reports, Faridabad Police has arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the murder of a resident on June 24. However, during the interrogation, it was learnt that Salman Khan was on his radar.

The police also discovered that he had already done a recce of Salman's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. The sharpshooter had reportedly arrived in Mumbai in January this year and stayed in the area for two days. However, they were unable to take their plan to the next stage owing to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

“In a statement issued by the DCP, it's believed that the accused sharpshooter Rahul had conducted the recce on the directions of Bishnoi and 'later apprised him of the findings'. Lawrence Bishnoi is a member of the Bishnoi community, which reveres blackbucks. Reportedly, the fact that Salman was embroiled in killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998 led to Bishnoi holding a grudge against him,” stated a national daily.



On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.