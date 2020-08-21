The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday started recording the statement of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh in connection with its probe into the money laundering aspect in the actor's death case.

A top ED official related to the probe told IANS: "Priyanka Singh's statement is being recorded by the agency here." Sushant's sister is being questioned about the financial transactions from the bank account of her brother. She will also be asked about the fixed deposits of the late actor and other aspects.

On Tuesday, the agency had recorded the statement of Sushant's father K.K. Singh at its headquarters in New Delhi, days after they recorded the statement of Mitu Singh in Mumbai, one of the other sisters of Sushant.

The ED has till date recorded the statement of several others in the case, including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar, Sushant's ex-manager and Rhea's manager Shruti Modi, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda and other personal staff of the late actor.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of K.K. Singh. In the complaint to the Bihar Police on July 25, the father had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's Kotak Mahindra Bank account.

The ED case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Rhea and her family members among others on July 31.