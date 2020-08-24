Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, had organised a virtual prayer meet on Saturday for her brother.

Calling it a divine experience, Shweta tweeted, "So so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organize it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience."

The meeting, she said, was attended by people of all religions from over 101 countries who along with her chanted 'Gayatri Mantra' for Sushant.

"People from more than 101 countries joined in. Didn’t matter it was Muslim, Hindu or Christian, they were all chanting Gayatri mantra for our Beloved Sushant. Hope God always keeps us united 4 ths fight for truth and justice #GayatriMantra4SSR #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs," she wrote in another tweet.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14.