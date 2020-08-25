With Bengali's biggest celebration, Durga Puja, just a couple of months away, preparations have already begun for the same despite the overwhelming glum due to COVID pandemic.

And the Pujas are preceded by Mahalaya, which is observed by the Bengalis by paying respect to the departed and ushering the Debi Paksha. Every year actors play Deevi Durga on television to show Mahishasura Mardini and the audience waits with bated breath who will play the Goddess.

Mimi Chakraborty as Durga

This year, it's actor and Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty who will be playing Devi Durga for the first time. Directed by veteran filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukherjee this show is being filmed for Star Jalsha and will be telecast on September 17 on the auspicious day of Mahalaya.

Kamaleswar Mukherjee and Mimi Chakraborty during the shoot

"I am playing Durga for the first time. It's a great and a very different kind of experience for me but the pressure is also there because many others too have played Durga to perfection before me. I have put in my 100 per cent effort. This time we have incorporated a few new things and actions to the act. There was a lot of pressure because there were two changes for the shoot in a single day and the fight sequences and dance were really difficult with so much of jewellery and a heavy attire but we pulled it off nicely. We hope that the audience appreciates our efforts," tells Mimi.

Actor Mimi Chakraborty

The talented actor has a few releases slated this year including Dracula Sir with Anirban Bhattacharya and has finished shooting for Anshuman Pratyush's SOS Kolkata. She will soon resume shooting for her other films including Arindam Sil's Khela Jokhon.