With the entertainment industry slowly getting back to normal after the long halt due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many have resumed work following the rules of the new normal and joining the league is none other than actor Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee

The talented actor, who gave a riveting performance as Hathoda Tyagi in the series Paatal Lok, was recently seen shooting for an ad film. Sharing his experience, the actor says, “It feels great to be back on sets. I am feeling like a newbie again while experiencing this new shooting environment. I must appreciate the production houses and their crew for ensuring all the rules are followed and safety precautions were kept in place. From sanitising everything around you after every five minutes to maintaining the decorum of wearing a mask the time, each and everyone present on the sets has diligently followed all rules. Moreover, it feels amazing to finally have interacted with people in person after so many days and to be back in action".

Abhishek Banerjee at the shooting of an advertisement

The actor also earned kudos for his act as Subodh, a cold-blooded compounder in the series Mirzapur. With the date of the series' second run having been announced, Abhishek got nostalgic about the show.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a fun BTS picture from the shoot of the previous chapter and posted, “Gajab missing ho raha hai".

Abhishek will soon be seen in Helmet with Aparshakti Khurana, Anurita Jha amongst others