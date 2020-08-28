Actor Parinitaa Seth, who’s known for her acts in television serials including Dil Kya Chahta, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Maayavi Maling and Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime Video, will be seen in a negative role for the first time in Prakash Jha’s debut web series Aashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead.

“It was incredibly wonderful to work with Prakash Jha. He is a man of vision and so respectful to everyone. I play Sadhvi Mata and we had to really sit with the scripts for hours on end to get into the skin of the character. Since it’s a rural dialect with a brutal tone, we also had to internalise the language,” gushes Parinitaa.

With the series already streaming from today on MX Player, we caught up with the actor on her choices when it comes to beauty and wellness. Excerpts:

What are the skincare products you can’t live without?

I use a lot of Estee Lauder and Clinique products but, of late, I am also using Indian products from labels such as Ruby’s Organics for make-up and Forest Essentials’ Soundarya Radiance cream and essential body oils.

Tell us about your morning and night skincare routine?

I am blessed with good skin and the first thing I do in the morning is to rub ice on my face. Every day before bath I apply an ubtaan made with besan, honey, lime and curd to keep my skin supple. At night, I use a lot of foot, hand and face creams. I also apply a lot of Vitamin C serums and have Vitamin C tablets and drink a lot of water to keep my skin hydrated.

The beauty and makeup essentials that are always in your bag?

There’s lip balm, kajal, cheek tinter, a perfume (Estee Lauder’s Pleasure) and hand cream.

How did you keep in shape during the lockdown?

An hour’s yoga and climbing the stairs kept me fit all this while.

What’s your daily diet like?

I begin my day with tea and dry fruits and then have a whole fruit mid-morning. Lunch comprises vegetables, daal and chapatis. I have bhel consisting of black chana and peanuts during the evening and at night it’s usually light and steamed dishes like idlis or even a home-baked whole-grain pizza. I try to finish my dinner by 8 at night.

What’s your one comfort food?

I love milk-based Bengali sweets.

A make-up hack that you swear by?

I have an oily scalp and when my hair gets limp I rub some talcum powder on my scalp and brush it away. It works better than dry shampoos and gives back my hair its bounce.

