Actress Asheema Vardaan who is best known for playing Devika in ALTBalaji series Dev DD will be seen playing one of the villains in Abhay 2 on ZEE 5 directed by Ken Ghosh. The new episodes of the series are slated to release on September 4 and Asheema is to feature in them.

" I'm playing one of the villains, who is schizophrenic. She will not come across as a deviant person at all, in fact, you may feel sorry for her situation. It was quite challenging and initially, when I got the script, I had no idea how to go about it. I'm working with Ken Ghosh for the second time after Dev DD so, it was easier to perform. The challenging part was the mindset of the character because she had multiple personality disorder and we figured out how to portray the same after a few workshops," tells Asheema.

Dev DD actress is very excited and nervous about the role at the same time."It's dark, edgy, unpredictable and a little in the psycho zone. I don't know how will people react to my act because they have never seen me in such a role before," adds Asheema.

On talking about her rapport with Kunal Kemmu, she says, "Working with Kunal was great. He is very sweet, down to earth, helpful and supportive".