The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday questioned Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai in connection with the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over 10 hours and she has been asked to appear again.

According to CBI sources, agency officials questioned Rhea about her relationship with Sushant. The agency has summoned her again in the coming days.

Rhea arrived at the DRDO guesthouse at around 10.20 a.m. and was questioned till 8.30 p.m.

Her statement was recorded by CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad.

The questioning comes two days after Rhea gave interviews to multiple news channels.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik was also questioned separately. The agency will now study the statements of the brother-sister duo to check if there is some inconsistency in their versions.

CBI sources said that Rhea was asked about what happened during her Europe tour with Sushant; when she took Sushant for treatment and also to a healer; and why she avoided calls from Sushant's father when he asked for details of his son's treatment.

Rhea was also asked why she left Sushant on June 8, and why she ignored his messages and blocked his number.

She was queried about why she changed the staff at the residence of the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

She was also asked to answer how she got the pins of the debit cards and internet banking of Sushant.

The CBI team questioned Rhea about when she came to know about the death of Sushant; who gave her the information; whether she visited Sushant's flat; and how she managed to see Sushant's body when she visited Cooper Hospital.

This comes days after Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh made the sensational allegation that Rhea had administered poison to kill his son, and demanded her arrest.