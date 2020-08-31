Popular actor Asha Negi, who will be seen in Abhay 2 after much-appreciated web debut in Baarish is excited about her role in Abhay that's streaming on ZEE 5.

This beautiful actor will be seen playing the role of an investigative journalist, who aids Kunal Kemmu in solving the mysterious cases. The critically acclaimed star has time and again proved her efficiency by moulding herself according to the requirement of every character that comes her way. Once again she has left no stone unturned in getting into the skin of her character and delivering her role with complete perfection.

In order to look convincing as a journalist, Asha met a few real scribes to understand the nuances of her character. Speaking about the same she says, "We all know how tough the job of a journalist is, and ever since I was a child I have been following the news. Having played different shades in the past, I felt the best way to prepare for the role is by meeting journalists and comprehending all the traits required for my role".