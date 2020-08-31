Former President Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being hospitalised for 21 days. He was 84. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet. Following the news, several celebrities from the entertainment industry took to social media to pay tribute and express grief.



Actress Kangana Ranaut wrote: "Such a terrible news, he will be etched in our memories as one of the finest leaders and an absolute gentleman #PranabMukherjee."

Calling Pranab Mukherjee a 'great statesman', Ajay Devgn wrote: "India loses a great statesman & respected leader. My condolences to the family,"

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Sad very sad. God give peace to Shri Pranab Mukherjee's soul."

"Saddened to learn about demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for peace of the departed soul," tweeted Raveena Tandon.

"Deepest condolences to the family of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. RIP," Farhan grieved.

Calling Pranab Mukherjee's demise as one of the great losses to the nation, Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the nation."



Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Paying his condolences to the family, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work and contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recalled receiving awards from Pranab Mukherjee. "Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former President Shri #PranabMukherjee. It was a moment of great pride for @TheRajKundra and me to have met & received our awards from you. Rest in peace," she wrote.



A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive, announced the Government of India.