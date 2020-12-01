Actress Gauahar Khan is all set to marry her boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25 this year. The actress shared the date of her wedding on social media along with a note and two pictures of the couple.



"#25thDec2020," she wrote while with the images, along with a sparkling emoji.



In the note, she revealed that they will be celebrating the big day with their families.







"The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, & our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever," the note read.



"Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat. ALL OUR LOVE," it added.



In the images, Gauahar is seen happily posing with Zaid, and the two seem totally smitten in love. She is seen wearing an embroidered long skirt with hues of red, orange and pink, while Zaid looks elegant in traditional attire.



Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid got engaged to Gauahar last month. He posted a photo with Gauahar on Instagram on November 5, with a red heart emoji and a diamond ring emoji, indicating their engagement. In the photograph, Gauahar can be seen holding a balloon which reads, "She said yes".