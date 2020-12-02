Singer Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his fiancee, actress Shweta Agarwal, on Tuesday, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Pictures from their wedding were shared on Instagram by several fan pages dedicated to the singer.

Aditya is seen dressed in an ivory white sherwani with a turban, Shweta also wore an ivory, colour-coordinated lehenga for the pheras (main wedding ceremony). Aditya's father singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan Jha were seen with the couple in some of the images.

Before these images were posted, videos of Udit and Deepa Narayan dancing in the baarat were doing the rounds on the Internet. In the viral videos, Aditya was seen accompanied by his parents, and his father in particular dancing with his wife.

Aditya had made an official announcement about his wedding in November, by posting a picture with Shweta and had captioned it saying, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

The singer and actor had first met in 2010, on the sets of the movie Shaapit.