It takes a lot of mental strength to abandon preparations for medical studies and opt for a career in acting, which guarantees no success. But Sanjay Bishnoi did exactly that and never looked back in repentance for once. And now, with Delhi Crime — where Sanjay played the rape victim’s friend — winning the best drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards, things are looking up for the bright actor.

“It was in Delhi, while preparing for medical after high school that I started watching all kinds of cinema. I was living alone away from my family and cinema gave me so much solace that I thought of exploring it as an actor,” recalls the 28-year-old.

Sanjay Bishnoi

While his family in Jodhpur was a little surprised by his odd choice of career, they were there for him like a rock. “With dreams in my eyes, I left for Mumbai in 2012 and learnt the nuances of acting from Barry John and others,” recalls Sanjay, who worked in the theatres for a few years before being offered a short, Tramp and the feature film Ashok Vatika.

How does the win at the Emmy feels?

It’s really still not sinking in. When I was selected for this series, we thought it to be one of those low profile shows, but when we began shooting, I realised it was a thoroughly well-researched script with solid background work. We had a hunch that the award might come our way when we were nominated and it’s a huge encouragement for all of us.

Sanjay Bishnoi

Your film Ashok Vatika too was launched on MX Player during the lockdown.

Yeah, actually it was my debut film and got completed in 2018. It went to several festivals but as you know with niche films, it had to wait till recently to get a mass audience. It was a very interesting movie and I played a docu-filmmaker who goes to Benaras to make a film on widows.

What are your upcoming projects?

There are two upcoming Hindi feature films where I am one of the leads. One is Ratna Sinha’s film and the other will be filmed from January next year. Also, I am in talks with three production houses for web series.

Sanjay Bishnoi in Delhi Crime

As a newcomer what are the struggles you face?

The struggles are no different than what one faces in any other profession. On the contrary, my hard work is paying off. Each time that I had auditioned for work at Mukesh Chhabra’s casting agency, I got selected and that kind of validates that if you are competent enough you will find your niche.

BOX

Fitness regimen: Outdoor activities, Kalaripayattu, Yoga and gym.

Hobby: Reading and watching films

Fashion choices: Anything that's trending. Has to be cotton, loose and preferably in black.

Things you always carry: Cell phone, wallet and house keys.