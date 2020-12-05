Hollywood actor Letitia Wright, who played the role of 'Shuri' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther upset her fans after she tweeted a fact-free video from YouTube, questioning the safety and efficiency of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the actress shared a video on Twitter from a YouTube personality who made baseless claims about the vaccines' safety and expressed his concerns. Wright eventually deleted the tweet after dozens of back-and-forth exchanges with people criticising her for spreading potentially dangerous misinformation.

Reacting to the backlash that followed, she tweeted, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled.”

jesus... just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

Her MCU co-star Don Cheadle was tagged into conversations around the subject, and said that he would take the matter up with her personally. “...I’ll personally take it to her if she said something crazy. Not to Twitter. That’s how I do it with friends and how I hope they do it with me if I fkkk up. Trying to find it now,” he said, about trying to find her original tweet, and the video she shared.



