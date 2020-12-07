After singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh came out in support of farmers protesting the farm bill, that took Twitter by storm with his rejoinders to Kangana Ranaut’s derogatory tweets, other actors have also voiced their opinion.

The Dev D actor, Abhay Deol, who has been displaying his skills in painting shared a work of art dedicated to the farmers. With his new painting, the actor highlighted the silver lining in the protests. Abhay wrote: “The nicest part of the #farmersprotest? People are united, and not divided, across religious, class and caste lines. I have no doubt that the farmers and the government will come to an amicable solution. Soon I hope!”

During the lockdown, Abhay shared his new skills with watercolour on the social media and once made a portrait of himself. This is the first time the actor has used his newly acquired skills to voice an opinion on a social issue.