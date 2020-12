Indian driver Jehan Daruvala made history when he became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race during the Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday. The race saw the 22-year-old Indian battle it out with F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ticktum and make it to the top of the podium in the support race of the season-ending Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Jehan, driving for Rayo Racing, had a good launch from second on the grid and was up alongside pole-sitter Daniel Ticktum.

Ticktum squeezed Daruvala on the inside, which allowed Schumacher to go around the outside of both of them. Eventually, Ticktum emerged in the lead, followed by Schumacher and Daruvala in third. A few corners later, Daruvala made a good move to pass Schumacher and get into second.

Eventually, with less than 10 laps to go, Daruvala made another fantastic move to get past Ticktum and grab the lead. Thereafter, he drove well to slowly start opening up a gap and finally took the chequered flag to win his maiden FIA Formula 2 race.

P1!!...Feels really good to end the season on a high..A big thank you to team and everyone who’s supported me throughout the season ...See you next year@FIA_F2 @CarlinRacing @_winway @pap_sc pic.twitter.com/pq280JPRmY — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 6, 2020

"Motorsport is pretty big in India. We obviously have a lot of people, so I have a big fan base back home, and my goal at the end of the day is to do myself and my country proud. (I have) to prove to people from back home that even though we don't have the same facilities and stuff that guys have in Europe, as long as you can work hard you can fight right at the sharp end of the grid," Daruvala said after the race.

Watch the highlights here: