VJ and actor Rannvijay Singha is always known for doing some quirky things. Recently, the performer teamed up with Mumbai Indians players Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Quinton De Kock and Surya Kumar Yadav to shoot a fun video. Titled Mumbai Indians X SquadRann No Rules Cricket Trick Shot Competition, the video shows some fun ways of playing #NoRulesCricket instead of the usual. Rannvijay shot for this in association with William Lawson's. "In today's time, there are no rules and everyone likes to do things in their own way. SquadRann has no rules, and the brand has no rules, so the association was amazing," he says.

While the video is a fun watch, we caught up with the VJ-actor to know more about his favourite drinks:



1- What is your first drink in the morning?

My first drink in the morning is water. I keep water right next to my bed. I get up and drink it immediately. In fact, I try to drink lots of water throughout the day.

2- One beverage you cannot do without?

I can’t do without coffee.

3-What's that one drink that wakes you up?

The one drink that definitely wakes me up is my morning cup of coffee.

4- Your favourite cocktail and its recipe?

My favourite cocktail is something that I make for all my friends, it's called Donny’s Twist. Donny is my nickname. The one thing about Donny's Twist is that it is different every time but it's definitely tasty. It's a fruity and refreshing cocktail. I make it with juices, tonic, lemon, rock salt, mint leaves. My friends come and just ask for a Donny’s Twist and it could be anything on the day depending on what all I have available at home. Everybody enjoys it with no questions asked. So, this is my favourite cocktail.

5- What do you drink neat... and why do you drink it that way?

I don’t actually drink anything neat. I love making cocktails for me and my friends, so that's how I like to enjoy my drinks.