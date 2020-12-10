Superstar Ranveer Singh is definitely one of the biggest youth icons of the country today and on his tenth work anniversary, the star, who commands over 60 million followers across social media platforms, was surprised by his fans as they dropped an anthem as a tribute to his body of work.

Titled Ranveer Wala Gaana, the song captures Ranveer’s journey to superstardom and highlights how inspiring his meteoric rise has been. A self-made success story, Ranveer is a top favourite for all the big filmmakers. He is youngest actor to deliver Rs300 crore blockbuster with Padmaavat.

Ranveer was evidently overwhelmed seeing the anthem because it features about 50-60 die-hard fans who have paid him a melodious tribute. Through the catchy lyrics and foot-tapping tune, the fans have told Ranveer that he is an inspiration for everyone who wants to dream big and hope to write their destiny with their own hands.

An emotional Ranveer says, “I saw the video for the first time and it was just a rocket! I just loved it. I really have the best fans”, adding, "I want to be remembered as an entertainer".

Looking back at Ranveer’s 10 years, it can be unanimously agreed that his sheer talent and versatility have contributed to shaping the current landscape of Bollywood.

A performer par excellence, Ranveer has showcased his brilliance as an actor in a diverse range of genres and characters. Be it the lovable rake Bittoo Sharma from Band Baaja Baarat, the intensely brooding thief with a golden heart in Lootera, the fiery Romeo who takes on the world in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, the valiant and majestic Peshwa Bajirao in the magnum opus Bajirao Mastani, the cool, suave but complicated Kabir Mehta of Dil Dhadakne Do, the eccentric and menacing evil king Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, the corrupt cop who pledges redemption in Simmba and Murad, the vulnerable yet powerful voice of the streets of India in Gully Boy, Ranveer has set himself apart from everyone else with his matchless performative range.

So,what would the star consider his biggest career milestone and why?

"Well, the biggest milestone of them all actually is when I got selected for my first film, a moment that is simply unforgettable. I get goosebumps when I think about it even now. For somebody from my kind of background to get such a big break was beyond my wildest imagination. Hopefully somewhere along the way in the course of becoming other people ill be able to understand myself better. Every experience and every film has left me enriched a little bit more so I’m extremely grateful for each and every opportunity," signs off Ranveer.

