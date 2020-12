Legendary filmmaker Kim Ki-duk passed away, after COVID-19 complications in Latvia. He was 59.

According to the Latvian media reports, Kim Ki-duk came to Latvia on November 20 in order to buy a house in Jurmala, the country's seaside resort near Riga. His colleagues reportedly raised concern when he didn't show up for scheduled meetings and began looking for him in hospitals.

The Korean filmmaker passed away from COVID-19 complications at a hospital at 1:20 past midnight on Friday, reports said.

One of the best-known East Asian filmmakers, Kim Ki-duk has been awarded Golden Lion at 69th Venice International Film Festival for Pietà, Silver Lion for Best Director at 61st Venice International Film Festival for 3-Iron, Silver bear for Best Director at 54th Berlin International Film Festival for Samaria and Un Certain Regard prize at 2011 Cannes Film Festival for Arirang.

The film director's death was also confirmed by his interpreter Daria Krutova. South Korean Embassy in Latvia has not commented anything yet.